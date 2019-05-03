Marsh to break ground on new facility

VW independent/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation Board of Trustees and directors have announced a groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 6.

The event will coincide with the start of construction of the Marsh’s new fitness and dining facility. The 15,000-foot structure will house a gymnasium, locker rooms, restrooms, kitchen, dining area, staff offices, and storage areas.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will be held in the parking lot directly behind the Administration Building. Marsh Foundation leadership will be on hand, as well as key project representatives from Peterson Construction and Fanning Howey Architecture.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth-17), an intensive treatment program, adoption, and independent living services.