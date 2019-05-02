Richardson wins weekly award

Crestview High School senior baseball player Brant Richardson is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Richardson, who was nominated by head coach Jim Wharton, has played varsity ball for four years. “Brant is a quality young man both in the classroom and on the field, carrying a 3.7 GPA,” Wharton said. “Brant currently is batting .333 with a 2-1 record on the mound with a 1.47 ERA and earlier this season, Brant tossed a no-hitter against Allen East. He’s a very deserving young man with high character.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent