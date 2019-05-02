New OC business…

Ohio City officials announce a new small business in the village, welcoming All American Food to the community. The business is located in the old ice cream shop on Ohio 118, across from the old school. All American Food’s menu consists of various sandwiches, including smoked pork, pulled pork, cheeseburger, breaded chicken, and harissa chicken, as well as pizza, calzones, wings, and fish and chips. The business will occasionally offer barbecue chicken and rib dinners as well. All American Food can be contacted at 419.268.8986.photos provided