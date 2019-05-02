Looking forward to Fountain Park concerts

In all the activity of completing the 20118-19 season at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, it’s been difficult to think about Fountain Park concerts, but that time is quickly approaching. The concerts have all been selected, food vendors have all been drawn, and all the background preparation is in process. Perhaps the snow that just missed our area last weekend has made it hard to think of sitting in Fountain Park!

At any rate, we are just five weeks away from the first Fountain Park Sumer Music Series concert. June 7 will be the first Friday night concert and also happens to be the Peony Festival weekend.

Leading the series off will be a tribute band to the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd — the legendary southern rock band with hits such as “Sweet Home Alabama”. The name of the band is called Turn It Up, The Lynyrd Skynyrd Experience.

The following week is off, but Bless the Rains-The Ultimate Toto Tribute Experience returns on June 21.

A local Van Wert County product, Daryl Wayne Dasher, brings his country music show to the park on June 28. Daryl has toured all over the country and now lives in Nashville.

The Independence Day celebration falls on Thursday, so we are bringing the traditional Lima Pops Orchestra American Celebration concert on Friday, July 5.

Waylon, Willie, Cash-Outlaws & Highwaymen take the stage next on July 12.

A group that has never been in Van Wert before, but often requested — Satisfaction-the International Rolling Stones Show will be in Fountain Park on July 19.

The enjoyable music of the Everly Brothers will come to the park on August 2 with The Everly Set.

Closing out the summer series is the amazing Ted Vigil on August 9 with the music of John Denver. Ted’s physical likeness to John Denver is amazing and his music is so reminiscent of the great John Denver.

Other Friday night events in Fountain Park include: Night of Hope against Heroin on June 14 and the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band on May 24, July 26, and August 16.

This summer concert series continues a tradition which began in 2002 when I began as coordinator of performing arts with The Van Wert County Foundation. The Foundation is committed to continue this enjoyable outdoor concert series in cooperation with the Van Wert City Parks & Recreation.

Once again, there will be lots of fun music and times at the corner of downtown Van Wert, Ohio. I will be retired, but the series will continue under new leadership. If you enjoy the concerts this year, I booked them; if not, someone else did.

I am so glad The Van Wert County Foundation remains committed to this summer tradition. This will be the 18th consecutive year of Friday night concerts in Fountain Park. It has been made possible by the Gaylord Saltzgaber Music Fund at The Foundation and has since grown with donations from others who have passed on, but enjoyed sitting in Fountain Park over the years. We are forever grateful!

My last concert is this Saturday with The Sound of Music at the Niswonger. There are two shows: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. I will be at the 7:30 p.m. show as I will be traveling back from Chattanooga, Tennessee, for my son’s graduation. I look forward to welcoming you officially one last time. There are currently 1,900 seats sold between the two shows. A few remain, so I hope you can come and enjoy the wonderful presentation of Broadway’s The Sound of Music. I will really look forward to seeing you there!