Lape, Kraner named top 2019 R.K. Thompson winners

2019 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award finalists are (seated, from the left) Noelle Heffner, Lindsey Hill, Hannah Kraner, Brayden Langdon, Chloe Sidle; (standing) Nathan Bidlack, Noah Carter, Zachary Lape, Joshua Oberlitner, and Andrew Kline.

Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Although all 10 finalists for the 2019 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award display self-reliance in abundance, Hannah Kraner and Zachary Lape were named this year’s top winners during the 49th annual banquet held Wednesday evening in Vantage Career Center’s commons area.

Despite the fact that Kraner, daughter of Mitchel and Robin Kraner, was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was young, which she controls through medication, and suffers from OCD and social anxiety, the Van Wert High School senior has been very involved in her school and community. Kraner serves as VWHS Student Council vice president, while also being involved in Beta Club, Service Pack, the yearbook staff, theatre and school musical, FCA, and is part of the school’s cross country team.

Through the school’s CEO (Career Education Opportunity) program, she has worked with students in third and eighth grades at Van Wert elementary and middle schools, and plans to earn an education degree at Purdue University at Fort Wayne after graduation.

As part of her community involvement, Kraner belongs to both the Trinity United Methodist and LifeHouse Church youth groups and also volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, 4-H, the American Red Cross, the Van Wert County Council on Aging, Hannah’s Helping Hands, the Van Wert County Humane Society and Brumback Library.

“Most observers don’t know she is struggling with, or working through, health issues,” said a personal reference. “They just see the many instances of Hannah helping others and contributing to the well-being of her community.”

Kraner also bakes goods and sells them to raise funds for causes in which she believes.

“Hannah has leveraged her passion for baking to serve others through the selling of her baked goods and giving the money to different organizations,” said Van Wert Service Club member Kim Laudick in introducing her.

Lape, son of Jeffery Lape, lost his mother to cancer while he was in middle school, but uses her death as his inspiration to help other cancer patients by pursuing a degree in nuclear pharmacy — a career that works with cancer treatment medications.

Because of his mother’s death and his father having to work harder to support the family, Lape said he was often alone growing up: He studied alone, he worked alone, and he played alone, and often had only himself to rely on. That has changed in recent years, with his life becoming much better, but the VWHS senior still remembers what he calls “the roughest part of life”.

Lape participates in VWHS’s biomedical program and also took the opportunity through the CEO program to get experience in pharmacy work at Van Wert Health. He also has an after-school job working at Custom Assembly until 11 at night, and has also previously worked at China Town Express and Nicko’s Pizza.

In VWHS, he is a member of National Honor Society and Beta Club and was assistant stage manager for the school’s recent musical, Seussical, the Musical.

While all 10 finalists earn a $500 scholarship, Kraner and Lape earn an additional $500 scholarship as the overall Self-Reliance winners.

Other girl finalists were Noelle Heffner, Lindsey Hill, Brayden Langdon, and Chloe Sidle, while boy finalists included Nathan Bidlack, Noah Carter, Andrew Kline, and Joshua Oberlitner.

Both Kraner and Lape said they were surprised and pleased to be named the Self-Reliance Award winners, especially with the competition from the other eight finalists.

Overcoming cancer was personal for guest speaker and local businessman Andy Czajkowski, who underwent a decade of treatment, including stem cell treatment, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

After spending several years learning the car sales business at a dealership in New Jersey, Czajkowski, a Detroit native and son of a Chrysler executive, came to Van Wert 25 years ago with his wife, Mary, and purchased the former Bob Dunn Ford dealership. In addition to the Ford dealership, now Statewide Ford Lincoln, Czajkowski also owns Superior Collision, Quick Lane Tire and Auto, and Statewide Emergency Products. The local businessman is also a partner in the residential subdivision going in behind Chief’s Supermarket.

One thing Czajkowski said he has learned in his life is the need to “pay it forward” — to give back to his community.

“Make a difference in your community,” he said. “Raise money for worthwhile causes, invest in others, find your place, and leave your mark.”

Czajkowski also reminded the finalists that life is a marathon, not a sprint.

“You are at the beginning of the race, and you have miles and miles to go before you sleep,” he noted, urging them all to continue to be self-reliant and to do great things with their lives.

Dave Thompson, son of R.K. Thompson Jr., who created the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Awards nearly a half-century ago to honor his own father’s commitment to working with young people, named the top award winners, while Eunice Thompson, wife of R.K. Thompson Jr., presented plaques and an additional check to the top winners.

In his introduction to naming the winners, Dave Thompson noted that four groups make the self-reliance award program work: Van Wert Service Club, the county schools, media partners, and leaders of the community who attend the banquet each year.

Sponsors of the scholarship program are the Thompson Family Trust, administered by the Van Wert County Foundation, and Van Wert Service Club, which puts on the program.