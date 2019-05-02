Lady Cougars fall to Elida 7-3

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Van Wert scored three runs late, but fell to Elida 7-3 in Western Buckeye League softball action at Dorothy Edwards Field on Thursday.

Trailing 6-0 in the fifth, Adrianna Grothause scored on a grounder by Grace Spoor, then Lauren Moore crossed home plate on an error.

Jaden Wagner added a run in the sixth when she scored on a wild pitch.

Moore had two of Van Wert’s seven hits.

The Lady Cougars will host Lincolnview today.