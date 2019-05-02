John E. Stemen

John E. Stemen, 73, of Middle Point, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Van Wert Health Emergency Room.

John E. Stemen

He was born December 21, 1945, in Van Wert, the son of Everett “Nick” and Nina (McClure) Stemen, who both preceded him in death.

A 1964 graduate of Lincolnview High School, John proudly went on to serve his country in the United States Army during Vietnam, where he was awarded Bronze Star and Purple Heart medals. He retired as a staff sergeant.

John married the love of his life, the former Sue Kayser, on November 8, 1968.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also a member of Amvets Post 698 in Middle Point and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5807 and American Legion Post 178, both in Van Wert.

His is survived by his wife, Sue Stemen of Middle Point; a daughter, Nicole “Nicki” (Jeffrey Knapke) Stemen of Celina; and one grandson, Ian Bracey of Mendon.

A brother, Jerry Stemen, also preceded him in death.

Military honors will be rendered at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. that day.

Preferred memorials: In John’s name to Amvets Post 698 in Middle Point.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.