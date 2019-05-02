Doubles teams, Fast move on in tourney

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s two doubles teams won their opening round matches to advance to the semifinals of the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament.

Due to wet conditions, Thursday’s matches were moved indoors to UNOH.

Nathan Ruger and Kaden Thomas were the No. 5 seed at first doubles and rallied to defeat No. 4 seed Austin Hancock and Noah Kirby of Wapakoneta 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

At second doubles, Nick Carter and Jace Fast were seeded No. 2 and defeated No. 7 seed Jessie Mackenzie and Tristan Gesler of Wapakoneta 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3 seed Zane Fast won his opening match by topping No. 6 seed Dylan Buetner of Elida 6-1, 6-2.

Kannan Wannemacher fell to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Carter Welch 6-1, 6-4 at first singles, and Michael Hellman dropped a hard fought 7-6, 7-5 decision to Riley Fricke of Elida at third singles.

Semifinal action will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at UNOH.