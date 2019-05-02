Bonus Random Thoughts: May 2, 2019

This bonus edition of Random Thoughts centers around postponements, baseball sectional draws, Van Wert’s Austin and Kirsten Clay, and injuries to Cleveland Indians pitchers.

Rain Rain Go Away

Mother Nature doesn’t seem to want Van Wert County baseball and softball teams to play.

Wednesday’s lone baseball game – Delphos St. John’s at Lincolnview – was postponed due to wet conditions. The game was added to the schedule on Tuesday.

Van Wert, Crestview haven’t played since last Wednesday, when they squared off in Convoy. Lincolnview hasn’t played since last Monday, when the Lancers defeated Delphos Jefferson. That’s an eternity in baseball terms.

The same can be said for Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview softball teams. It seems like those teams haven’t been able to play in eons.

To top it off, today’s forecast doesn’t look promising.

I know spring weather in Ohio is unpredictable, but here’s hoping teams can hit the field again sooner instead of later.

Sectional draws

Baseball sectional draws will take place this Sunday, and two local schools – Van Wert and Lincolnview should be top seeds.

The Cougars (15-2) are in a wide ranging Division II field with Celina, Clear Fork, Tiffin Columbian, Elida, Galion, Kenton, Lexington, Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta.

Sectional winners will head to Heidelberg University in Tiffin and the district winner will play at Bowling Green State University.

Meanwhile, Lincolnview (15-2) will compete in a Division IV field that includes Crestview, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, Marion Local, Minster, New Knoxville, New Bremen, Parkway, Upper Scioto Valley and Waynesfield-Goshen.

Sectional winners will advance to the Coldwater district and the district champion will head to Springfield.

Record setters

The brother-sister duo of Austin and Kirsten Clay set new records again on Tuesday, breaking records set just last week.

Austin Clay’s shot put toss of 58-06.75 broke a stadium and school record, and he set a stadium record with a discus throw of 162-07.25 in a quad with Ottoville, Lima Central Catholic and Delphos Jefferson.

No disrespect to the other competitors, but he’s like a man among boys in those events.

Kirsten Clay also rewrote the record book with a discus throw of 142-10.25. That was good for new stadium and school record.

No doubt, they are fun to watch.

Injuries

Is there a Major League pitching staff more snake bitten than the Cleveland Indians?

Starting pitcher Danny Salazar is recovering from shoulder surgery. He’s on the 60 day DL and is out until at least early June. Another starting pitcher – Mike Clevinger – is on the 60 DL with an upper back strain. He’s out of action until sometime in June.

Now, team ace Corey Kluber appears headed to the DL after getting hit last night. The early word from the Indians was that he suffered a non-displaced fracture of his right ulna bone. So basically he has a broken arm, and he’s expected to miss extended time.

As an Indians fan, I’m afraid to ask what’s next.

Monday Mailbag

