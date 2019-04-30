Student creates billboard

Vantage Senior Interactive Media student Ashley McCleese of Continental created an original design to be used as a billboard for the Turn Right and Go Straight (TRAGS) addiction recovery program in Van Wert. TRAGS is an assistance program for those bound by addiction who seek counseling to turn their life around. The billboard is on West Main Street, just east of Eaton Corporation. Shown are (from the left) Interactive Media Instructor Jill DeWert, McCleese, and Turn Right and Go Straight board member Stacie Lippi. Vantage photo