Random Thoughts: Mother Nature and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Mother Nature, baseball rankings, Bluffton pitcher Libby Schaadt, former OSU quarterback Tate Martell, the NFL Draft

Mother Nature needs to cooperate

We got off to a fairly decent start to the spring sports season in terms of weather, but Mother Nature hasn’t been so cooperative as of late.

In fact, we may have to wait until May 9 or beyond to find out if Van Wert will win at least a share the Western Buckeye League baseball championship. It would be the school’s first since 1984.

Rain has also held up the Northwest Conference baseball championship race. Lincolnview and Paulding remain undefeated in conference play and the two teams are scheduled to meet this Thursday. However, both have makeup conference games to play after that one.

The same can be said for the NWC softball championship race involving Bluftton, Crestview, Paulding and Allen East.

Something else – scheduling is getting a little tricky because sectionals begin next week for softball and the following week for baseball.

Baseball rankings

The first baseball rankings were issued by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association on Monday (see story below).

A couple of thoughts – Division II is loaded and Division IV is no slouch either. In fact, at least one Division IV will exit the tournament sooner than expected, simply because so many good ones are clustered in the Northwest Ohio region.

In any case, it’s nice to see the region so well represented in the poll.

Impressive

Many of Monday’s games were postponed, but not Bluffton-Lima Central Catholic softball. Bluffton won 9-0, and Libby Schaadt finished with 16 strikeouts.

Very impressive.

Tate Martell

I read an article yesterday that after the spring game, former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell is far from being a local to be named as the starting quarterback at Miami (FL).

In fact, it seems to be a dead heat between Martell, last year’s starting quarterback and another signal caller.

If he doesn’t win the job, then what?

NFL Draft

I watched some of last week’s NFL draft (probably more than I should have), and have read some of the so-called “draft report cards.”

Here’s the thing – how can anyone, “draft expert” or otherwise accurately grade a draft minutes or hours after it ends?

Yes, it’s fun to read what people have to say, but we won’t know for at least two or three years if any team’s draft was successful or not.

If you have any thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.