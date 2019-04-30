Lloyds honored for long AWANA service

VW independent/submitted information

At their recent AWANA closing program, members of First Baptist Church in Van Wert celebrated 30 years of outreach in Van Wert through its Wednesday night AWANA clubs.

Commanders Larry and Shirley Lloyd were honored with a plaque for their 30 continuous years serving in the church’s AWANA ministry. According to Martha Bigham, FBC’s Children’s Ministry director, the Lloyds had served faithfully each club year in one capacity or another.

AWANA Commanders Larry and Shirley Lloyd (center) were recently honored at First Baptist Church’s AWANA closing program recently for their 30 years of faithful service in the congregation’s weekly Kids Club. Shown with the Lloyds are Martha Bigham (left), director of Children’s Ministries, and John Rager, deacon chairman and Christian Education director.

“For 25 plus years, Larry and Shirley have been commanders of First Baptist’s AWANA Clubs,” Bigham noted. “Even when they took time off from being commanders, they were still involved with the work.

“Their dedication in reaching boys and girls for Christ and then training them to serve Him has been a vital part of our outreach in the community,” Bigham added. “Their enthusiasm and love for the youngsters have been such a blessing to all of us over the years.”

The Lloyds said they aren’t planning to “retire” from the work any time soon and already are making plans to serve in next year’s weekly Wednesday night Children’s Ministry for boys and girls ages 3 through Grade 6. And although the club year has been suspended for the summer months, a new club year will begin Wednesday, September 18.

AWANA stands for Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed and is based on the club’s theme Bible verse, 2 Timothy 2:15: “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of Truth.”