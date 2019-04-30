Knights win Delphos St. John’s Quad

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DELPHOS — Crestview and Paulding tied for the top spot at Tuesday’s Delphos St. John’s Quad, and Wayne Trace edged the hosts for the third spot.

The Knights and Panthers each finished with 72 team points, followed by the Raiders (56) and the Blue Jays (54).

Caylib Pruett was part of Crestview’s winning 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 meter relay teams. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Crestview won three relay events and had one individual champ, Wade Sheets, who won the 100 meter dash in 11.45 seconds.

Sheets, along with Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott and Caylib Pruett won the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.02. The same four won the 4×200 meter relay team (1:36.03) and the 4×400 (3:39.69).

Second place finishes were recorded by Pruett (200 meter dash, 24.25); Josiah Updegrove (110 meter hurdles, 17.12, 300 meter hurdles, 45.17), and Dillon Underwood (400 meter dash, 59.39).

Tonight we had our final auditions for some key roster spots for the tournament team,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “We had a number of season best times and marks through these efforts.”

“We need to attack the rest of the week and treat the South Adams Invitational (Friday) like it is NWC Finals, and we’ll be in great shape for the beginning of the OHSAA district tournament in two weeks,” Lautzenheiser added.

On the girls side, Wayne Trace scored 83 team points, followed by Paulding (73), Delphos St. John’s (64) and Crestview (33).

Maddy Lamb and Chelsea Taylor were individual champions, with Lamb winning the discus throw (85-05) and Taylor winning the high jump (4-08).

Lamb finished second in the shot put (30-07), and teammate Ragen Harting was the runner up in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:58.24. The 4×100 meter relay team (Mackenzie Leeth, Nevaeh Pruett, Taylor and Chloee Case) also finished second, running it in 57.24.

Full results can be seen at: http://www.baumspage.com/track/stjohns-delphos/043019/2019/results.htm