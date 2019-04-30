First UM sets financial legacy workshop

VW independent/submitted information

This Saturday, May 4, First United Methodist Church will present a “Leaving a Legacy” workshop. The one-hour workshop will begin at 11 a.m. in the basement of the church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert.

During the workshop, a financial advisor and an estate attorney will present ways to leave a legacy while living and beyond. Final wishes and estate planning topics will also be outlined. A local funeral home will be on hand to discuss preplanned funerals.

Contact the church office for more information at firstchurch@wcoil.com or 419.238.0631, extension 302.