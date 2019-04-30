Crestview seeking various coaches

Submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School is seeking applications for several coaching positions: eighth grade girls’ basketball, middle school cross country, freshman football (high school assistant coach), varsity girls’ soccer assistant, and middle school basketball/football cheer.

Applications along with a cover letter emphasizing qualifications and reasons for interests must be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday, May 6. The application can be found at www.crestviewknights.com under the Supplemental Non-Teaching Application.

Please mail all completed items to Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf at 531 E. Tully St., Convoy, OH 45832 or email to mollenkopfy.kathy@crestviewknights.com.