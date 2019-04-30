Clays set records, Van Wert dominates

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The brother-sister team of Austin and Kirsten Clay continued their record breaking pace and Van Wert easily swept Tuesday’s home quad with Ottoville, Delphos Jefferson and Lima Central Catholic.

Kirsten Clay set a new Van Wert stadium and school record with a discus throw of 140-10.25. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The Cougars scored 163 team points to outdistance Ottoville (41), Lima CC (33) and Jefferson (16), while the Lady Cougars tallied 123 team points, followed by Ottoville (51), Jefferson (34) and Lima CC (32).

Austin Clay broke his own stadium and school record with a shot put toss of 58-06.75, and the Central Michigan bound senior topped a stadium record with a discus throw of 162-07.25, while Kirsten Clay set stadium and school records with a discus throw of 140-10.25.

Jacob Hart won the 100 and 200 meter dashes (11.50 and 23.11) and Tyson Jackson raced to wins in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles (17.31 and 44.98). Connor Pratt also enjoyed a pair of individual first place finishes, winning the 400 meter dash (55.82) and the pole vault (9-06).

Other first place finishers for the Cougars were Asnake Steyer (1600 meter run, 4:48.58); Hunter Sherer (800 meter run, 2:09.45), and Blake Henry (high jump, 6-04).

Van Wert also swept the relay races.

Austin Clay set stadium and school records in the shot put and a stadium record in the discus throw.

Noah Carter, James Hagaman, Steyer and Sherer won the 4×800 (9:04.51); Ethan Brown, Henry, Nathan Jackson and Kenneth Salcido won the 4×200 (1:37.46); Salcido, Jackson, Brown, Hart won the 4×100 (46.26), and Salcido, Trey Laudick, Tyson Jackson and Jackson Eddins won the 4×400 with a time of 3:46.12.

Runner up finishes were posted by Eddins (110 meter hurdles, 17.87; 300 meter hurdles, 46.41); Gage Chiles (1600 meter run, 4:50.34; 3200 meter run, 10:47.60); Hagaman (800 meter run, 2:21.29); Nathan Jackson (200 meter dash, 24.17); Taylor Springer (pole vault, 8-06); Ryan Chen (long jump, 15-11.50) and Colin Place (discus, 134-11; shot put 44-08.25).

Caylee Phillips had a pair of first place finishes for the Lady Cougars, winning the 100 meter dash in 13.78 and the 800 meter run in 2:32.96. Teammate Jamison Clouse won the long jump and the high jump (13-05.50 and 4-08).

Other first place finishers for Van Wert were Rachel Spath (1600 meter run, 5:52.32); Caton Williamson (14:58.21); Elizabeth Tomlinson (pole vault, 6-06), and Jill Gemmer (shot put, 40-00).

The Lady Cougars also swept all four relay events.

Williamson, Tomlinson, Rilee Conrad and Marianna Ickes posted a time of 13:02.41 in the 4×800; Carly Smith, Payton Money, Lyrissa Hammons and Clouse won the 4×200 in 1:59.96; Smith, Shaffer, Money and Phillips won the 4×100 with a time of 55.64, and Smith, Shaffer, Gracie Gunter and Phillips won the 4×400 (4:35.86).

Second place finishers for Van Wert were Shaffer (300 meter hurdles, 53:07); Spath (3200 meter run, 14:59.74) and Clay (shot put, 39-00.50).

Full results can be seen at:

http://www.baumspage.com/track/vanwert/043019/2019/Results%204_m_30.htm