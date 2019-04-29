Softball sectional pairings announced

Van Wert independent sports

Draws for softball sectional tournaments were held around the state on Sunday.

In Division II, Van Wert is the No. 11 seed and will play at No. 8 seed Elida in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. The winner will move on to play No. 1 seed Napoleon at 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Napoleon. The sectional champion will move on to the district semifinals at UNOH in Lima.

In Division IV, Crestview earned the No. 3 seed and will host No. 11 seed Ottoville in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6, with the winner advancing to the sectional title game against No. 5 seed Miller City on Thursday, May 9. The higher seed will host the sectional championship game, and the winner will move on to the Elida district.

Also in Division IV, Lincolnview was tabbed as the No. 4 seed and took a first round bye. The Lady Lancers will host No. 6 seed Columbus Grove in the sectional title game at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9, with the winner advancing to the Elida district.