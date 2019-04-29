Sandra J. Myers

Sandra J. Myers, 82, of Paulding, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Mount Carmel-St. Anne’s of Westerville.

She was born May 2, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Bigelow) O’Bryant, who both preceded her in death. In 1953, she married Earl Helser, who also preceded her in death. In 1973, she married Harold Myers, who also preceded her in death.

She was employed by Van Wert Manor for 14 years and was a member of Rose Hill Church of God.

She is survived by three children, Cheryl (Kenneth Herman) Miller of Van Wert, Debra Rickels of Paulding, and Tracey Michaelson of Columbus; five sisters, Marie (Michael) Tow of Haviland, Judith Michaelson of Took, Texas, Sarah (Bill) Voirol of Cecil, Nancy Shrim of Van Wert, and Barb Archer of Paulding; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Three children, Michael, Christopher, and Lisa Helser; and a great-grandson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Rose Hill Church of God or Community Health Professionals.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.