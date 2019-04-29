Postal Museum sets meeting on NYC tour

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — A second meeting has been planned for Tuesday, April 30, for an 8-day, 7-night trip to New York City and The Poconos scheduled for October 19-26. The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Delphos Public Library.

Trip transportation is by Lakefront Lines motorcoach driven by Jorge Betancourt and will leave Delphos at 7 a.m. October 19. The tour will return to Delphos Saturday evening, October 26.

The first night will be spent at the Hampton Inn in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, with dinner at the Powerhouse eatery. Sunday begins with riding Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway for leaf peepers, then on to the brand new Home2 Suits by Hilton in Newark, New Jersey, for six nights. Gaze out the window at the magnificent New York City skyline. Monday through Friday, everyone will be given the New York City pass with guidebook good for more than 100 attractions in the New York metropolitan area, along with a two-day pass for the Hop On, Hop Off bus.

Itinerary for the guided tour will include items such as, but not limited to, Ground Zero and museums; Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty; a narrated cruise around Manhattan Island; a tour of Brooklyn with Coney Island Park and the Boardwalk, with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Stand, Katz’ Deli, and the Lower East Side; Natural History Museum and Planetarium; and many more.

The tour will have its motorcoach each day in NYC. In addition, there will be shuttle service to the hotel from NYC every evening.

Tour participants will also see the Broadway hit show Cher. Upon request, other shows, such as Wicked, Beautiful will be available for purchase, including an extremely limited number of tickets for Hamilton.

Included in the fully escorted tour is all transportation, all lodging, all breakfasts, all attractions in New York and the Poconos, the Broadway play Cher, all taxes, fees, and tips, plus snacks and water on the bus.

Cost of the trip is $1,899 per person, based on double occupancy. Single, triple, and quad rates are also available.

For more information, contract Gary Levitt at 419.303.5482 or Ruth Ann Wittler at 419.296.8443. Proceeds from the tour will go to the Museum of Postal History in Delphos, and a portion of the cost may be tax deductible.