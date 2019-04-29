ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced highway projects within Van Wert County this week. Those projects include the following:

U.S. 30 in Allen and Van Wert counties will be impacted minimally by maintenance work on bridges and overpasses in the following locations. Work will be done primarily off the highway, but occasional lane closures may occur during daytime hours. Work is being performed by Complete General Construction, Columbus.

U.S. 30, near Ohio 115, west of Cairo in Allen County

U.S. 30, between Leatherwood Road and Ridge Road, east of Delphos in Allen County

U.S. 30, over U.S. 127/U.S. 224, within the city of Van Wert in Van Wert County

U.S. 30, between John Brown and Dutch John roads, near the city of Van Wert in Van Wert County

Ohio 49, between the village of Payne and U.S. 30, will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is expected to continue through mid-May. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 66 over Flat Fork Creek, between East Hunt Street and Lima Avenue within the city of Delphos, will also be minimally impacted by bridge maintenance operations. Work will be done primarily off the highway. Work is being performed by Complete General Construction of Columbus.

Ohio 81, between Mendon and Thomas roads, west of the village of Elgin, has been postponed due to weather conditions and is now expected to close Monday, April 29, for approximately 45 days for the replacement of twin culvert structures. The project also includes additional drainage work on each side of the roadway. Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 709 and Ohio 116 back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map)

Ohio 697, between Spencerville Delphos Road and Ohio 116, west of the city of Delphos, closed March 27 for approximately 45 days during a pavement repair and shoulder widening project. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and Ohio 66 back to Ohio 697. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving. (see map).