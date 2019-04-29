‘Herman’ entertains…

Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits was just as entertaining during his concert Sunday at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio as he was when he first appeared at the NPAC 11 years ago. Noone provided lots of wry humor, as well as singing hits he made famous as a member of Herman’s Hermits in the 1960s and 1970s, including “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter”, “I’m Henry the VIII, I Am”, “Kind of a Hush”, and “Wonderful World”. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent