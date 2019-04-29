Clever Clovers 4-H club has April meeting

NOAH KRITES/for the VW independent

The Clever Clovers 4-H club met on April 22 with 13 members and two guest parents present. Roll call was taken by writing one’s name on a piece of paper.

Aubree Bear and Kayla Krites led the pledges. The health and safety report was given by Lizzie Spath, who talked about getting 60 minutes of exercise a day and had everyone do some exercises.

Everyone watched a video on how to give a presentation and also stated if they have started their projects or not. Projects were then discussed.

To practice presentations and demonstrations, the group leader had everyone get into groups of three and go to a table with a task card. Members then presented to their group what was discussed on the card. This was done to help prepare club members for upcoming presentations.

The next meeting will be Monday, May 6, from 6:30-7:30 at the Van Wert Middle School Healthy Choices room.