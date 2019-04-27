VWCT’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ nearing May opening

Seymour Krelborn (Adam Ries) nurtures the plant that will eventually become the carnivorous Audrey II in a scene from Van Wert Civic Theatre’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.

photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre is less than a week away from opening its next production, Little Shop of Horrors, on May 2. This wonky sci-fi, horror, comedy chronicles the situation of Seymour Krelborn, a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop who happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after the co-worker he secretly loves.

Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful voice and an unquenchable thirst for human blood. As Audrey II grows bigger and meaner, the carnivorous plant promises limitless fame and fortune to Seymour, as long as he continues providing a fresh supply of blood.

Just when it’s too late, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s origins and its true drive for world domination. VWCT’s version of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Chad Kraner, with Dee Fisher as music director and Kim Pollock at choreographer.

The cast is led by Adam Ries as Seymour and veteran actress Nancy Shuffle as Audrey. Every cautionary tales deserves a Greek chorus for commentary. This show offers a group of street urchin, harmony singing girls that VWCT affectionately dubs the Shoop Da Doo Girls, comprised of Kim Warnecke as Chiffon, Stacy Rife as Crystal, and Debbie Briggs as Ronnette, with Emily Penton, Rachael Dettrow, and Janelle Moorman. The flower shop owner, Mushnik, is played by Dan Basinger, with Orin, Audrey’s abusive boyfriend who is a dentist by profession, played by Bob Reese. Audrey II (the plant) requires two actors. John Shuffle is the voice with Josh England manipulating the plant as the puppeteer.

Vaydah Deming, Kecia Pontius, Lisa Eichler, Dolores Foreman, Alexis Gossett, Trent Gossett, Evan Joseph, Matt Krol, P.S. Luhn, Cory Ream, Dale Terry, Courtney Wendel, Rachael Wilson, and Reanna Wilson round out the cast, portraying various characters and street people.

Show dates for Little Shop of Horrors are May 2-5 and 9-12. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., with Sunday shows beginning at 2 p.m. The last performance falls on Mother’s Day, making it the perfect gift for that special mom. Have a nice meal before or after treating mom to a show. Tickets are $15 at the door (cash and check only). To make a reservation, call 419.238.9689 Monday-Saturday, from 2-6 p.m., or just show up 20 minutes before the show (large crowds are anticipated for this musical, though).

VWCT thanks Dr. Kevin Laing Family Dentistry for sponsoring Audrey II. Jeffery Mohr Family Dentistry and Westwood Family Dentistry each sponsored a performance.