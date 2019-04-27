New store opens

Work is often said to somewhat ease the pain of grief. That’s likely on the mind of Jamie Ramos, who is opening Jamie Linn’s Boutique at 105 E. Main St. three months after her husband passed away. The boutique, formerly Stephanie Ann’s Boutique, will offer a little something for all women, with a variety of sizes and styles to choose from in the tastefully decorated store. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For the store’s grand opening, there will be refreshments today and a drawing. Here, Ramos cuts the ribbon on her new store while family members and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members and staff look on. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent