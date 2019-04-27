Early voting reminder, special hours listed

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that early voting is being conducted at the offices of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 120 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

From Monday, April 29, through Friday, May 3, hours will run from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. The elections office will also be open Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, May 5, from 1-5 p.m. Early voting will end at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6.

Voters who live in Harrison; Hoaglin; Jackson; Jennings (Lincolnview or Spencerville school districts); Ohio City; Liberty Township; Pleasant East, West, and North; Ridge; Convoy; Tully; Union; Middle Point; Washington West (Lincolnview school district); Wren; and York precincts will not be voting this election.

Van Wert city Democrats also do not have any candidates to vote on, but may vote an “issues only” ballot.