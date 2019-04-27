Central plans 4th annual Tech Camp event

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies is planning its fourth annual Tech Camp for area students entering the seventh and eighth grades.

Students will attend one of two one-week sessions, which will include interactive, hands-on projects to give the students a glimpse into future career possibilities in computer programming and multimedia design. Students will design and build their own video games using block code, explore the ins and outs of a computer, and improve their creative problem-solving skills. The camp will conclude each week with a pizza party and presentation to parents of the campers’ final projects and accomplishments.

Sessions are planned for June 10-12 and 17-19. There is a $35 fee for the camp and applications are due May 14. Space is limited and applicants will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to apply, contact Aimee Bassett in Central’s Learning and Development Department at 419.238.5551, extension 2101.