Van Wert tennis team falls to Elida

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Wet conditions forced Van Wert’s tennis match against Elida to be played indoors at Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center in Lima, and Cougars dropped Friday’s match 3-2.

Van Wert’s wins came at second singles, where Zane Fast topped Dylan Buetner 6-3, 6-2, and second doubles, where Jace Fast and Nick Carter defeated Wyatt Wuest and Eric Butler 6-1, 6-4.

At first singles, Elida’s Tyler Christoff topped Kannen Wannemacher 6-1, 6-2, and at third singles Riley Fricke beat Michael Hellman 6-4, 6-1. Elida’s first doubles team of Jacob Ramirez and Riley Creps defeated Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger 6-3, 6-1.

The Cougars (9-7, 5-4 WBL) are scheduled to return to Allen County to play in today’s Elida Invitational.