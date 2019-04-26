Lancers win NB Cardinal Invitational

Van Wert independent sports

NEW BREMEN — The Lincolnview Lancers won Friday’s Cardinal Invitational at New Bremen High School, finishing first out of 14 teams, while the Lady Lancers finished in a three-way tie for sixth with Sidney Lehman Catholic and Russia.

Crestview finished fifth on the boys’ side, and the Lady Knights finished in a 12th place tie with Sidney.

Brad Korte led Lincolnview with first place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dash (11.16 and 22.83) and a second place finish in the long jump (19-06). He also helped the 4×100 meter relay team (Logan Williams, Dylan Schimmoeller, Ryan Moody, Korte) finish second (45.99)

Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock finished second in the 800 meter run at the Cardinal Invitational. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Other Lancer champions were Karter Tow (3200 meter run, 10:10.23) and the 4×800 meter relay team of Jacob Keysor, Tow, Joe Sadowski and Alek Bowersock (8:49.07).

Second place finishers were Bowersock (800 meter run, 2:10.24); Keysor (4:51.54) and Daegan Hatfield (high jump, 6-00).

Caylib Pruett was Crestview’s lone champion, finishing first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.51. The Knights had three second place finishers – Wade Sheets, who was the runner-up in the 100 meter dash (11.31) and the 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams of Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Sheets and Pruett (1:36.75 and 3:38.51).

On the girls’ side, Madison Langdon was Lincolnview’s top finisher, placing second in the 3200 meter run, clocking in at 12:31.13. She also finished third in the 1600 meter run (5:52.15), and Brayden Langdon placed third in the 200 and 400 meter dash with times of 27.55 and 64.71.

Chelsea Taylor was Crestview’s top finisher, placing third in the high jump (4-08).

Full results from the Cardinal Invitational can be seen by clicking: http://www.baumspage.com/track/newbremen/2019/2019%20Results.htm

Team scores

Boys

1 – Lincolnview (118 points)

2 – Anna (104.50)

3 – Marion Local (82.50)

4 – St. Marys Memorial (69.50)

5 – Crestview (56)

6 – Sidney (47)

7 – Coldwater (45)

8 – West Liberty-Salem (44)

9 – Russia (35)

10 – Parkway (24.50)

11 – New Knoxville (18)

12 – Botkins (9)

T13 – Fort Jennings (5)

T13 – New Bremen (5)

Girls

1 – Marion Local (113)

2 – Coldwater (101)

3 – Anna (96.50)

4 – New Bremen (55.50)

5 – Botkins (46)

T6 – Sidney Lehman Catholic (44)

T6 – Lincolnview (44)

T6 – Russia (44)

9 – St. Marys Memorial (32)

10 – Parkway (26)

11 – New Knoxville (24)

T12 – Crestview (11)

T12 – Sidney (11)

14 – Fort Jennings (9)