Event offers organizational health experts

VW independent/submitted information

The world’s largest one-day leadership event is coming to Van Wert on Friday, May 10, through the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, The Kenn-Feld Group, Van Wert Health, Central Insurance Companies, Cooper Farms, and Avangrid Renewables.

Leadercast Live 2019 will bring nine organizational health experts to one stage to educate attendees about the art and science of successful team building.

Each year, Leadercast Live dives into leadership issues relevant to today’s leaders to provide solutions and inspiration to help attendees around the globe become better leaders. This year’s theme, “Leading Healthy Teams”, builds on the overall mission of the event: to fill the world with leaders worth following. Healthy teams yield fulfilled employees which allows for effective collaboration, high organizational engagement, and greater long-term success.

Speakers this year include the following:

Gayle King , co-host, “CBS This Morning” and editor-at-Large, O, the Oprah magazine

, co-host, “CBS This Morning” and editor-at-Large, O, the Oprah magazine Patrick Lencioni , best-selling author and founder of The Table Group

, best-selling author and founder of The Table Group Marcus Samuelsson , award-winning chef and restaurateur, author, and TV personality

, award-winning chef and restaurateur, author, and TV personality Carla Harris , vice chairman and managing director, Morgan Stanley

, vice chairman and managing director, Morgan Stanley Ginger Hardage , former senior vice president of culture and communications for Southwest Airlines

, former senior vice president of culture and communications for Southwest Airlines Dr. Caroline Leaf , communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist

, communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Andy Stanley , leadership author and communicator

, leadership author and communicator Juliet Funt , CEO, WhiteSpace at Work

, CEO, WhiteSpace at Work Craig Springer, executive director, Alpha USA

The host is Tripp Crosby, comedian and filmmaker.

Doors to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will open at 8 a.m. with a light breakfast and lunch provided. The first speaker will take the stage at 9 a.m. The show will run until about 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://npacvw.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=415 or by calling the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio box office at 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce proudly promotes the interests of the local business community. The Chamber realizes that its local businesses’ prosperity is dependent on the development of a prosperous community. The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is a cornerstone of economic development and vitality of local communities.

The Chamber is steadfast in its commitment to build a successful business community while promoting investors’ businesses. Additionally, the Chamber serves as a “front door” of the community to welcome and assist new residents, visitors, and businesses.

Founded in 2001, Leadercast is on a mission to fill the world with leaders worth following by providing events and resources for individual teams, organizations, and corporations across all industries. Through its events, blog, podcast, webinars, digital badging, and Leadercast NOW video library, Leadercast outfits leaders to be their best each day of the year.

The world’s largest one-day leadership event, Leadercast Live brings together nearly 100,000 attendees live near Atlanta and at simulcast locations around the world. Each year, the event tackles a new leadership challenge to help attendees be better leaders.

For more information about Leadercast, go to http://leadercast.com.