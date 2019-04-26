Coil wins weekly award

Lincolnview sophomore softball player Destiny Coil is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Coil, who was nominated by head coach Brad Doidge, set school records for home runs in a game (3) and RBIs in a game (10) in last week’s 34-6 win over Ottoville. Her name will be entered in the OHSAA state softball record book for home runs in a game, home runs in an inning (2), RBIs in a game and most hits in an inning (3). Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent