Lincolnview Board of Ed. hears state school funding talk

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder shares certificates presented by State Superintendent Paulo DeMaria.

Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Future state funding for schools was a topic addressed during Wednesday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education.

During his monthly report to the board, Treasurer Troy Bowersock noted there are two school funding plans — one by State Representatives Bob Cupp (R-Lima) and John Patterson (D-Jefferson), and another by Governor Mike DeWine.

“Both of those are being discussed and hearings are being held before the House Finance Committee,” Bowersock said. “The Cupp-Patterson proposal looks to be a bit more beneficial, with $1.2 billion of additional money being pumped in, and for Lincolnview that amounts to about $718,000 if passed as presented.”

“The Governor’s proposal is not as friendly to us, although we would get a little bit of an increase,” Bowersock added.

He also noted the school system has seen virtually no increase in funding since 2005.

Eric Germann, who serve as the board’s legislative liaison, questioned if the Cupp-Patterson proposal would make it into the budget, with Superintendent Jeffrey Snyder adding his opinion on the subject.

“As long as they don’t take anything away that’s a good thing, but we’ll wait and see how that goes,” Snyder said. “I’m sure it’s going to be fast and furious when we get to the deadline for that to be complete.”

In other business, Snyder shared a Twitter video posted by State Superintendent Paulo DeMaria after last month’s visit to Lincolnview Local Schools, and he shared the prestigious Momentum Award given by DeMaria.

Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall noted that the annual Senior Awards Night will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Marsh Foundation’s Bagley Auditorium. Mendenhall also noted that graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Mendenhall and Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said state testing is now underway.

Also Wednesday, the board accepted the resignation/retirement of Lincolnview Junior High language arts teacher Malinda Shellabarger and the resignations of kindergarten aide Deb Cowling and varsity girls’ basketball coach Dan Williamson (see related story on Sports page).

Board members approved a pending list of graduating seniors and the 2019-2020 school calendar, and the board renewed membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association. They also approved after-prom activities at Olympic Lanes.

The board also approved a resolution designating May 6-10 as Teacher and Classified Staff Appreciation Week and scheduled a staff appreciation breakfast on May 10.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.