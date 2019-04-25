Annual High School Invitational coming up

Join us this Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. for our annual High School Invitational Exhibit Opening. Free snacks and music. Check out and support these incredible artists.

It’s a busy week! Thursday, April 25, 6-9 p.m., Heidelburg Distributors will be on hand to demonstrate craft beers and great wines. Live music, by Jam Rüm Band which is made up of Kaitlyn Schmit, Weston Thompson and friends, create some art, check out our gift shop and hang out with friends.

Ben Daniels Band to perform at Wassenberg Art Center for the Annual June Art Exhibit Opening and Art Park Gratitude Ceremony.

On May 31, 6-10 p.m., we have quite the shindig planned. We will be opening our annual June Art Exhibit and handing out all kinds of awards. In addition, we will be having a gratitude ceremony for those who helped make our Art Park a reality. Joining us will be the Ben Daniels Band from the small community of Chelsea, Michigan! Ben is the son of actor Jeff Daniels and this group of six musicians play a great blend of original work and covers. We encourage all to attend and celebrate the vibrancy the Wassenberg Art Center is providing to the area. Free admission, appetizers and cash bar. We wish to thank the Van Wert County Foundation, Van Wert Federal Bank, and Pond Seed Company for their generous support for this event.

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming! Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise, our art classes are mostly painless. \

Watercolor Class: Ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $45 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtReach: After school art classes: Ages 7-11: Tuesdays, and Ages 12 and up Thursdays. 3:30-5 p.m. Sign up anytime.

Summer Art Camps will be held during the weeks of June 11-14, July 9-12

August (TBD). Young people ages 6-11 will meet at 10 a.m.-noon and ages 12 and up 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Bring a group of friends and a project and come on in. We have staff on-hand to help you out. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage is open! We often feature quick and easy projects, which are posted on Facebook.

Glass piece from Firenation Glass out of Toledo. Firenation will be bringing their mobile hot shop to the Wassenberg Art Center August 24 for glass blowing demonstrations and creation.

Stained Glass Basics II: (wait list!) Instructor Joe Balyeat. May 1, 8, 15: 6-8 p.m. Learn to cut and piece together glass for a basic stained glass piece. Design options available. You will learn the Tiffany-foil method of stained glass. Class is $40 for members and $45 regular for a three-week course. Learn the basics for cutting glass, piecing it together, foiling and soldering. Materials included. Feel free to call to be put on the waitlist. Class attendance can fluctuate, so an opening may pop up. We will be offering a short stained glass one-day workshop in June. Stay tuned for details.

We still have openings Explore the Surface: Instructor Pat Rayman. May 3, 10, 17, 24, 10 a.m.-noon (ages 18 and up). Learn multiple drawing techniques on various surfaces while learning composition and technique. Some of the surfaces we will be exploring are colored pencil on wood, scratchboard and pastels. Materials needed are: a sketchbook or drawing paper, drawing pencils, HB and 2B a black pen (fine or medium point) and colored pencils. $40 member price/$45 regular. Pat graduated from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art in New Jersey and the Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore. She taught elementary school art for 32 years, while staying current with workshops and teaching adults in varying art centers in the area.

We are super excited. Mark your calendars! Firenation Glass out of Toledo will be visiting the Wassenberg Art Center on August 24 with its mobile hot shop! They will be demonstrating the art of blowing glass. Opportunities to create your own glass item will be available. Stay tuned for details!

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org