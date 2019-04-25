Knights hoops coach Best stepping down

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – Crestview boys’ basketball coach Jeremy Best has announced his resignation.

He released a statement on his decision:

“First, thank you to my family for their sacrifice, support, and love that they have shown me. Also, I would like to thank the administration and school board members, both past and present, that gave this opportunity to me and my family. Thank you for your continued support.”

Jeremy Best

“I would also like to thank all of those who have coached with me. I have been fortunate to have loyal and dedicated coaches in our program. Also, the Crestview community deserves to be thanked for all their support and love. This is a basketball-crazy community, and I am very proud to have built strong relationships and created great memories with them.”

“Lastly, to all of the players who have played for me, I love you all and will never forget the journey we went on together. I will miss you and the relationships that we have built. Having the awesome responsibility of representing this community and program for the past 17 years has been life-changing. We have hung numbers, banners, and pictures on the walls. We even put two gold trophies in the case. But, what I will hold dearest in my heart are the lifelong relationships that my family and I have built with this special place.”

During his 17 seasons, Best amassed 291 of his 314 career victories, won two Division IV state championships (2014, 2019), along with a state runner up trophy in 2003, his first year at Crestview. His teams won seven Northwest Conference championships, four district titles and three regional championships.

Crestview Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer also released a statement on Best’s decision:

“The Crestview Athletic department, Administration, and Board of Education would like to thank Coach Best for his constant dedication, passion, and love that he has shown to the boys who have played in his program. Coach Best took the great tradition of Crestview Basketball to new heights. His success on the court is only surpassed by the lasting relationships he has built with his players. For that, our players and community will forever be grateful. Crestview would also like to thank Coach Best’s wife, Jennifer, and his two children, Ethan and Lillie, for their support and sacrifice.”

Best is the second Van Wert County boys’ basketball coach to resign this month. Last week, the Van Wert Board of Education accepted Mark Bagley’s resignation.