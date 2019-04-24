Williamson steps down at Lincolnview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After nine seasons on the job, Lincolnview girls’ basketball coach Dan Williamson has stepped down, but his coaching days may not be over.

Dan Williamson

The Lincolnview Board of Education accepted Williamson’s resignation during Wednesday night’s meeting.

“I’m looking forward to the future, which hopefully brings another chance to coach,” Williamson said. “I really enjoyed working with my assistant coaches and learning from them. I’ll take away a lot of good memories of past teams and players that were a joy to work with.”

Lady Lancers went 8-16 (1-7 NWC) during the 2018-2019 season and during Williamson’s tenure, Lincolnview was 92-117. His best season was 2012-2013, when the team went 18-6 (7-2 NWC).

The search for a new girls’ basketball coach is expected to begin immediately.

Season by season

2010-11: 7-14 (2-7 NWC)

2011-12: 6-15 (2-7 NWC)

2012-13: 18-6 (7-2 NWC)

2013-14: 10-13 (3-5 NWC)

2014-15: 14-10 (4-4 NWC)

2015-16: 5-18 (1-7 NWC)

2016-17: 12-11 (4-4 NWC)

2017-18: 12-13 (2-6 NWC)

2018-19: 8-16 (1-7 NWC)