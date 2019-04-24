VWHS prom

The Van Wert High School Junior Class invites the public to the Prom Open House this Saturday, April 27, from 1-3 p.m. in the Van Wert Middle School gymnasium. This year, students chose ‘The Greatest Show’ as the theme. Come and see how the class transformed the gym for prom and be sure to get a picture with the characters from The Greatest Showman. Enter the open house on the north side of the building, middle school door number M-44. The public is also invited to attend promenade from 7-8 that evening in the high school gym. Park on the north side of the building behind the middle school gym and enter through door M-44. Follow the signs to the high school gym for promenade.