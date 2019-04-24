VWHS art students trying to earn $75,000

VW independent/submitted information

A number of Van Wert High School student artists need local residents’ help to earn the school $75,000 for its art education program.

VWHS is a top 50 school in the running to win the $75,000 art education program donation, thanks to the Vans Custom Culture competition. However, the local students need people’s help to rally the community and help them become one of the top five finalists.

Shown are three VWHS students’ Vans shoe artwork.

photo provided

The grand prize winner will receive $75,000 for the school’s art program, a visit from Vans for a celebration on their school campus filled with art and music, and the four runners-up will be awarded $10,000 each and a limited-edition Vans gift.

VWHS students who created their own Vans artwork include McKenzey Sanderson, Paige Moonshower, Katie McVaigh, Erin Cassidy, Savannah Nygren, Kathryn Wray, Jennifer Haggis, Ayana Rowe, Max Laney, Alexiz Metz, Casey Kiracofe, and Caton Williamson.

From today through May 3, community residents need to spread the word and help VWHS students win much-needed support for their art program by visiting www.customculture.vans.com to cast their vote for the school.