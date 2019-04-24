VW Rotary Club sets get acquainted event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club invites area residents to an informal after hours event at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Tuesday, April 30. starting at 5 p.m.

During this laid-back event, people can learn more about Rotary, how it impacts the world, and what it does locally. Local residents will also have the opportunity to mingle with other Rotarians and learn how they can become a member.

The Van Wert Rotary Club has been around for 98 years and proudly gives back to the local community and projects around the world.

Contact President Eric Hurless at erichurless@gmail.comor 419.203.6722 for more information about this event or Rotary.