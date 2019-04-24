Unemployment down in county, across Ohio, in March

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County’s unemployment decreased a half-percent, giving the county the eighth-lowest jobless rate in March, according to figures released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Unemployment rates decreased in all but one of Ohio’s 88 counties, while remaining the same in the lone county that didn’t see a decrease.

Van Wert County’s unemployment stood at 3.1 percent in March, down five-tenths of a percent from February’s 3.6 percent. That give the county the 81st lowest Ohio county unemployment rate.

According to civilian labor force estimates compiled by the ODJFS, in conjunction with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the county’s workforce increased by 100, from 14,400 to 14,500, while those employed also rose 100, from 13,900 in February to 14,000 in March. Those unemployed remained the same at an estimated 500 people.

Among neighboring counties, Mercer County was again the lowest county, both in the area and across the state. Mercer County had a jobless rate of 2.4 percent in March, down from 2.9 percent in February. Auglaize County was second at 2.9 percent, down four-tenths of a percent from February’s 3.3 percent. Van Wert County and Putnam County tied for third at 3.1 percent, with Putnam County decreasing seven-tenths of a percent from February’s unemployment rate of 3.8 percent.

Paulding County was fifth in March with a jobless rate of 3.4 percent, down eight-tenths of a percent from 4.2 percent in February, while Allen County had an unemployment rate in March of 3.9 percent, down a half-percent from February’s 4.4 percent.

Around the state, seven counties had unemployment rates at or below 3 percent. In addition to Mercer and Auglaize counties, those include Delaware County, 2.8 percent; Hancock, Holmes, and Union counties, 2.9 percent; and Wyandot County, 3 percent.

At the high end of the spectrum, six counties had jobless rates at or above 7 percent in March. Those included Monroe County, 9.1 percent; Noble County, 7.5 percent; Adams and Meigs counties, 7.4 percent; Ottawa County, 7.3 percent; and Morgan County, 7.1 percent.

Ohio’s comparable unemployment rate in March was 4.1 percent.