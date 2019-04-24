Teri Joan (Judds) Bancroft

It is with profound sadness that the family of Teri Joan (Judds) Bancroft announce her passing on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 63 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, with her loving family by her side.

Teri was born June 28, 1955, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Wayne and Carol (Cockerill) Judds, and grew up in Ashland and Omaha. She graduated from Westside High School and went on to the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where she earned her B.A. in psychology and a master’s degree in social work.

Teri and Jim were introduced by mutual friends while Jim was living in Omaha and they were married on September 29, 1984, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Omaha. She and Jim moved to Jackson, Michigan, where Jim was living as his career with Aeroquip progressed. They moved to Van Wert for five years and, eventually, to Perrysburg where they spent most of the last three decades. While living in Van Wert Teri completed the RCIA program at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, where she joined at Easter in 1989. Their 34 years of marriage was highlighted by enjoying time with their daughter, Elizabeth, and following her interests.

Teri began her social work career at Immanuel Medical Center in Omaha and then put her education to work in various volunteer activities in each community where they lived including Jackson Junior Welfare League, Hospice of Jackson, Van Wert Hospital Auxiliary Twig IV group, and her favorite as a volunteer classroom Mom and fundraising volunteer at Lial Catholic School in Whitehouse.

Teri enjoyed gardening, decorating, knitting, cooking, and especially trying out new recipes for her family. She also enjoyed traveling to destinations including Williamsburg, Chicago, Lake James and New Smyrna Beach to see her in-laws, Omaha and Gretna to see relatives and friends, and her favorite, Cincinnati, to visit Elizabeth.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving family, Jim and Elizabeth; in-laws Harry and Peggy (Dailey) Bancroft, Patrick (Deborah) Bancroft, Mark (Carol Rogan) Bancroft, Ann Bancroft, and Sue Bancroft; nephews Eric and Allan Bancroft, and numerous relatives and friends in Nebraska and each of the communities they lived.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both sets of grandparents, as well as other relatives.

Teri battled stage IV cancer valiantly for over 14 months. The family would like to thank all her physicians, nurses, and other caregivers that battled side by side with Teri and worked tirelessly to get her to remission and extend her life. Special thanks to Dr. Brian Miller, Dr. Abhijit Saste, and his staff, including Amanda, Kim, and Jill, the entire oncology treatment team at Hickman Cancer Center for their care and compassionate treatment of Teri, and the Interventional Radiology team at Flower Hospital.

Friends will be received Friday, April 26, from 3-7 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road, Rossford, with a Memorial Mass celebrating her life at 11 a.m., with Father Anthony Recker, officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her honor to Lial Catholic School, Whitehouse, or the Hickman Cancer Center at Flower Hospital, Sylvania.

Condolences may be expressed at www.witzlershank.com.