Tammy Sue Methot

Tammy Sue Methot, 49, of Van Wert, died Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 13, 1969, in Mercer County, the daughter of Floyd Lee Yaney, who preceded her in death. On February 14, 2001, she married Paul Vincent Methot, who died August 12, 2013.

Survivors include a daughter, Heidi K. Radke of Van Wert; a son, Dustin A. Dent of Ohio; and a grandson.

There will be no services.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: To the family to help assist in funeral expenses.

