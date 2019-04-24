Lady Knights outscore the Wildkittens

LIMA — Crestview came away with a wild 14-12 softball win against Bath on Wednesday.

In addition to 26 runs, including 13 in the sixth inning, the two teams combined for 28 hits.

Leading 6-5 entering the sixth, the Lady Knights plated seven runs, including two on a double by Hannah Binnion and three on a home run by Avery McCoy.

Binnion and McCoy each had two hits and three RBIs, and Lexi Gregory had three hits and three RBIs, including a solo homer in the first. Codi Miller finished with three hits and an RBI.

Kali Small earned the win on the mound.

Crestview (13-4) is scheduled to play at Lincolnview today.