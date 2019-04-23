Van Wert enjoys 5-0 Senior Night win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On Senior Night at the Van Wert High School tennis courts, the Cougars swept Kenton 5-0.

Tuesday’s match was the final home one for Kannen Wannemacher, Michael Hellman and Brendan Browning.

“I’m really proud of these guys,” Van Wert head coach Alex Schmidt said. “We are certainly going to miss their leadership and all that they bring to the table next year and have very blessed to have them be a part of our program for the last few years.”

At first singles, Wannemacher enjoyed a 6-2, 6-1 win over Kenton’s Landon Rush, and Hellman defeated Hayden Robinson 6-1, 6-2 at third singles. Zane Fast posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Taj Chahal at second singles.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger recorded a 7-6 (11-9), 6-2 win over Rocco Longbrake and Ian Lyons, and the second doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Cameron Zickafoose and Riley Messenger.

“Our team has done a really nice job through some tough stretches of the season and now that we’re coming to a close we put ourselves in very good positions moving into the upcoming tournaments,” Schmidt said. “All year our team has competed extremely well in a very good league.”

“I think our players are starting to gain some confidence which will be key especially in the league tournament where they will have a chance to place some guys who may have beaten them earlier in the season,” Schmidt added.

The Cougars (9-6, 5-3 WBL) will return to action Friday at Elida.