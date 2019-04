Van Wert blanks Kenton

After a scoreless first inning, Van Wert’s Jada Buckner touches home plate during the second inning of Tuesday’s game against Kenton at Jubilee Park. The Lady Cougars scored six runs in the second and went on to win 13-0 in five innings. Lauren Moore had four of Van Wert’s 10 hits. Van Wert will host state ranked Parkway on Thursday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent