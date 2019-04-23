Spring Fest event planned on fairgrounds

VW independent/submitted information

The first annual Spring Fest is coming Friday and Saturday, May 3-4, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

On Friday, May 3, hours are from 4 to 9 p.m., with Deuces Wild playing in the Agricultural Building from 6 to 9 that evening.

This is a BYOB music event on the fairgrounds. Come out and eat Bare Bones BBQ food, CJ Shaved Ice, homemade ice cream, and more! There will be vendors in the Commercial Building and Junior Fair Building all Friday evening and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, in conjunction with Evergreen Garden Club’s annual flower sale outside the Commercial Building, starting at 8:30 a.m.

A car show will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with DJ Magnificent Music Solutions. Spring Fest has more than 50 vendors, including businesses, crafts, direct sales, campers, flowers, food, and more.