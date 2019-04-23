Softball: Cougars, Knights, Lancers win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview each enjoyed big softball wins on Monday.

Van Wert 22 Kalida 5 (five innings)

KALIDA — Lauren Moore had five hits, two RBIs and scored five runs to lead Van Wert past Kalida 22-5.

Adrianna Grothause chipped in with four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, while Grace Spoor finished with three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored.

As a team, the Lady Cougars finished with 19 hits, which included two each by Alexis Metz and Drew Kennedy.

Moore pitched three innings and allowed four hits while fanning three. Paige Moonshower pitched the remaining two innings and gave up three hits.

Van Wert enjoyed a 7-0 lead after two innings, then put up eight runs in the third.

The Lady Cougars will host Kenton today.

Crestview 13 Lima Central Catholic 1 (five innings)

LIMA — Crestview hammered out 13 runs on 15 hits in a 13-1 win at Lima Central Catholic.

The Lady Knights seized control early, leading 3-0 after the first inning and 8-0 after two.

Codi Miller led the way with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs, while Hannah Binnion finished with two hits and one RBI. Lexi Gregory had two hits and drove in four runs.

Kali Small pitched three innings and allowed just one hit while striking out three.

Crestview (12-4) will return to action Wednesday at Bath.

Lincolnview 16 Delphos Jefferson 4 (five innings)

Destiny Coil’s six RBIs sparked a 16-4 victory over visiting Delphos Jefferson.

Coil had two hits, including a grand slam, while Lakin Brant and Morgan Miller each clubbed home runs. Brant had four hits and three RBIs and Miller finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs. Annie Mendenhall scored three runs.

Amy Beair picked up the win on the mound, allowing eight hits and striking out three.

Lincolnview (11-5, 3-2 NWC) will host rival Crestview on Thursday.