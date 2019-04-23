Small leads Crestview

Crestview’s Kole Small slides into home during Monday’s game against Lima Central Catholic and the Knights enjoyed a 9-1 win over the Thunderbirds. Korbin Hartman led the way with four hits, while Small and Riley Wilson each drove in a pair of runs. In addition, Small pitched five innings of one hit ball and struck out 11 batters. Griffin Painter pitched two innings and allowed zero hits and fanned two. The Knights (6-7) will host county rival Van Wert on Wednesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent