Random Thoughts: spring sports & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around more local record setting performances, the official statewide baseball poll, two top notch local pitchers, WBL and NWC baseball title races and the NCAA transfer portal.

Record setters

It seems like this has become a weekly part of Random Thoughts and it’s fine with me.

Destiny Coil and the Lincolnview softball team set records last week. Coil hit three home runs, including a grand slam, and had 10 RBIs in a 34-6 win over Ottoville. According to head coach Brad Doidge, the three round-trippers and 10 RBIs are single game records, and the 34 runs broke the school record of 33, set last year.

Meanwhile, Van Wert’s Austin Clay broke his own record with a shot put throw of 58-02. The record setting toss occurred at the Wapak Quad, and it broke his previous record was 57-07, set four days earlier at the Ottawa-Glandorf Gold Meet.

Baseball poll

The first Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season is due out later this week.

It’s the “official” high school baseball poll in the Buckeye State, and I fully expect to see Lincolnview and Van Wert listed in the poll, perhaps even in the Top 5 of their respective divisions.

Zeros

Speaking of baseball, to start this week, Lincolnview and Van Wert each have a pitcher with an ERA of 0.00 – Jaden Youtsey of the Lancers and Hayden Maples of the Cougars.

It’s not like the season started a few days ago. Both have pitched a number of innings, which makes the feat even more impressive.

WBL baseball title chase

As it stands right now, Van Wert has a half game lead (5-1) over Defiance (4-1) in the Western Buckeye League championship race.

The two teams met on April 5, with the Bulldogs posting a 5-3 win.

Remaining league games for the Cougars include Kenton (today), Elida (Friday) and Bath (April 30). Defiance has WBL games against Celina, Ottawa-Glandorf, Wapakoneta and Bath. The game against the Wildcats is scheduled to be the regular season finale.

Celina and St. Marys (each 4-2) should be mentioned in the title race as well, but both need to win out and need help.

NWC baseball title chase

There’s plenty of baseball to be played before then, but May 2 could be a big day for Lincolnview and Paulding.

The two teams remain undefeated in Northwest Conference play, and the Panthers (6-0) have a half game lead over the Lancers (5-0).

Paulding’s remaining conference game before Lincolnview is Crestview, while the Lancers have Crestview this Thursday, then Ada on Monday.

Crestview baseball

Crestview may be under .500 (6-7, 4-1 NWC) overall, but this team could just as easily have nine wins. The Knights suffered three one-run losses earlier in the season.

Jim Wharton has a young team that’s making a great deal of progress, and the Knights are very much in the NWC title chase. Two key games are this Thursday at Lincolnview and Monday at home against Paulding.

Don’t overlook the Knights.

Transfer portal strikes again

Ohio State’s new starting quarterback, Justin Fields, arrived in Columbus via the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Former backup quarterback Tate Martell left earlier this year, and now he’s being followed by Matthew Baldwin, who was projected as the new backup.

As of right now, the Buckeyes are razor thin at quarterback. I’m sure OSU will use the transfer portal to land another quarterback who can live with being a backup.

I don’t like to say this, but I’m starting to wonder if this is going to be a down season for Ohio State. I don’t mean a 6-6 season or anything like that, although if Fields goes down, there could be a problem.

I just can’t help but wonder if a two or three loss season is on the horizon.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevvwindependent.com.