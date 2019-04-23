Lancers blank Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview pinch runner Clayton Leeth rounds second base during Monday’s NWC game against Delphos Jefferson. The Lancers won the game 2-0, with Landon Price singling in Ethan Kemler in the second inning, and Jaden Youtsey driving in Cole Binkley in the third inning. Gavin Carter pitched four innings of one hit ball, while Price tossed three innings and allowed just one hit. The two combined for 11 strikeouts. Lincolnview (15-2, 5-0 NWC) will host Crestview on Thursday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent