Elks Soccer Shoot scheduled for May 4

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 will hold its annual Elks Soccer Shoot on Saturday, May 4.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, and the shoot will start at 9:30 a.m. A parent or guardian must be present during registration.

The contest is open to both boys and girls, and they will compete in four age groups: 7 and under; 8 and 9 year olds; 10 and 11 year olds and 12 and 13 year olds. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal. Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary, but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot which will be held in Findlay on Saturday, June 1. The District winners will advance to the State Contest which will be held in Coshocton on July 27. The district winners who advance to the state competition will have overnight lodging provided for them and their immediate family by the Ohio Elks Association.

The rain date – only in case of heavy rain or lightning – will be May 11.