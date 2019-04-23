Cougars win annual Wert County Meet

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Various field records fell, and Van Wert swept Tuesday’s annual Van Wert County Meet at Van Wert High School.

The Cougars tallied 78 team points, followed by Lincolnview (66) and Crestview (25). The Lady Cougars tallied 81 team points, followed by Lincolnview (67) and Crestview (23).

Van Wert’s Jill Gemmer set a new county record with a shot put toss of 41-07.50, and teammate Kirsten Clay’s discus throw of 137-05.50 was a new stadium and county record.

Lincolnview’s Brad Korte’s 21-08 long jump set a new county record, while Van Wert’s Austin Clay set stadium and county records in the discus and shot put. The Central Michigan University bound senior’s discus throw was 155-03 and his shot put toss was 56-09.75.

Lincolnview’s Brad Korte and Van Wert’s Jacob Hart lead the pack in Tuesday’s 100 meter dash. Hart (11.19) edged Korte (11.36) for the win. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Caylee Phillips of Van Wert posted first place finishes in the 100 meter dash (13.44) and the 800 meter run (2:35.48), and she was part of the winning 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams. Carly Smith, Sierra Shaffer, Payton Money and Phillips won the 4×200 relay with a time of 1:59.57 and Smith, Shaffer, Gracie Gunter and Phillips took the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:35.93.

Shaffer also finished first in the 300 meter hurdles (54.73). Teammate Avery Cowan won the 100 meter hurdles (18.49), Elizabeth Tomlinson finished first in the pole vault (6-00), and Jamison Clouse won the long jump (13-07.50).

On the boys side, Van Wert’s Jacob Hart (11.19) edged Korte in the 100 meter dash (11.36), but Korte won the 200 meter dash, clocking in at 23.61.

Hart was part of the winning 4×200 meter relay team, along with Ethan Brown, Blake Henry and Nathan Jackson (1:34.01).

Henry finished first in the high jump (6-04), and Brown won the 400 meter run with a time of 54.19. Other first place finishers for Van Wert were Hunter Sherer (800 meter run, 2:09.37) and Tyson Jackson (110 meter hurdles, 16.63).

Lincolnview’s Brayden Langdon enjoyed first place finishes in two events – the 200 meter dash (28.68) and the 400 meter run (1:04.54), while younger sister Madison Langdon also posted a pair of top finishes – 5:49.87 in the 1600 meter run and 12:41.95 in the 3200 meter run.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Raegan Boley, Julia Stetler, Arin Williams and Madeline Snyder won with a time of 57.28, and the 4×800 meter relay team (Rylee Byrne, Victoria Snyder, Madeline Snyder and Madison Langdon) clocked a first place finish time of 11:22.74.

Along with Korte, Jacob Keysor posted a first place finish by winning the 1600 meter run (4:47.89), Karter Tow won the 3200 meter run (10:21.24), and Cole Gorman won the pole vault (9-06). Drew Brenneman took the 300 meter hurdle title (45.01), and the 4×100 meter relay team of Logan Williams, Dylan Schimmoeller, Ryan Moody and Korte won with a time of 46.05. Keysor, Tow, Joe Sadowski and Alek Bowersock won the 4×800 meter relay in 8:42.59.

Crestview’s lone champion was Chelsea Taylor, who won the high jump (4-10). Taylor finished second in the long jump (13-07).

Caylib Pruett finished second in the 400 meter run (54.98) and Josiah Updegrove was runner up in the 300 meter hurdles (45.16). Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Pruett and Wade Sheets finished second in the 4×100 meter relay (46.52), the 4×200 meter relay (1:36.39) and the 4×400 meter relay (3:38.19).

Full results can be found at:

http://www.baumspage.com/track/vanwert/county/2019/Results%204_m_23_m_19.htm h